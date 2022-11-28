Italy faces transport chaos as workers strike on Friday 2 December

General strike to affect air, road, sea and rail travel across Italy.

Italy faces major disruption to public transport as well as schools, health services, logistics and rubbish collection on Friday 2 December due to a 24-hour national general strike.

The industrial dispute has been called by trade unions over a range of issues including wages, working conditions and employment contracts, with strikes programmed at different times across Italy.

Rail workers employed by Trenitalia and Trenord are set to strike between 21.00 on Thursday 1 December until the same time the next day, with train services guaranteed during peak travel times on Friday.

Staff from Spanish low-cost airline Vueling are due to strike on Friday, with air travellers urged to check their flight status in advance.

However Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

The nationwide industrial action will also affect local public transport networks around Italy, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

The strike in Rome will involve the entire network operated by ATAC (subways, buses and trams) as well as bus services operated by Roma TPL and Cotral, from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service.

In Milan, the strike will affect transport services provided by ATM from 08.45 to 15.00 and after 18.00.

Those travelling in Italy on Friday (and Thursday night by train) are advised to check their transport providers for travel updates.

For full information about strikes in Italy on Friday see transport ministry website.

Photo credit: REPORT / Shutterstock.com.