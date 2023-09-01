28.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 01 September 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome cuts number of rental e-scooters as new rules kick in
News Transport

Rome cuts number of rental e-scooters as new rules kick in

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome rental e-scooters operated by Bird, Dott and Lime.

The number of electric rental scooters on the streets of Rome will drop from 14,500 to 9,000 on Friday 1 September as part of a major overhaul of the sector in the Italian capital.

Under the new rules the number of scooter rental companies active in Rome has been cut from nine to three - Bird, Dott and Lime - which won the public tender last year.

The three companies can operate 3,000 vehicles each, meaning there will be around 5,000 fewer e-scooters whizzing around Rome, with a much reduced number in the city centre.

Under the three-year concession, each rental scooter must have a registration plate and a QR code for electronic identification, with all users required to register using an identity card.

The top speed limit is reduced to 20 km/h (down from 25 km/h), and just six km per hour in pedestrian areas, and the scooters can only be rented by users aged 18 or over.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Friday said the new regulations will make the electric micro-mobility service "significantly better, safer and better distributed".

The city says it will also clamp down on the "wild parking" of scooters can now only be parked at official stalls, located near public transport hubs.

In addition there will be a reduced fare for holders of Metrebus seasonal tickets for Rome's public transport network.

In 2020 cities across Italy welcomed large fleets of app-based electric scooters, with many urban commuters embracing the vehicles to avoid public transport due to covid-19 fears.

Since then the e-scooters have come in for much criticism, particularly in Rome, over users speeding among pedestrians and dumping the vehicles across pavements.

Rome's move to clamp down on electric scooters comes the same day that Paris introduces a complete ban on rental e-scooters after residents voted overwhelmingly to get rid of them.

Photo Wanted in Rome

Paideia 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces Friday train strike after five railway workers killed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Train hits and kills five railway workers in north Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Metro A subway resumes full service

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Metro A subway faces partial closures in August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy to offer free taxis home from night clubs in trial scheme

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Ponte di Ferro closes for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces local public transport strikes on Monday 24 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy drivers who abandon dogs could risk losing licence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -