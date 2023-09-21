27.9 C
News Transport

Rome unveils bike locker service at subway stations

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome cyclists can lock up bikes at metro stations.

Rome has launched a new app-based service that allows cyclists to store their bikes in lockers at subway stations around the Italian capital.

The system, unveiled on Thursday by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, is designed to protect bicycles from theft as well as encourage sustainable transport.

The service will be usable with a free app that will allow cyclists to check availability, book, open and close the locker when picking up and dropping off their bike.

"Parking bicycles in subway stations in a simple and safe way is finally a reality!", Gualtieri wrote on social media, hailing the Bike Parking system as an important step in the city's "intermodality strategy".

The project involves the installation of 2,000 "bike boxes" in 40 metro stations around Rome, seven of which are already up and running: Jonio, Eur Magliana, Ponte Mammolo, Laurentina, Anagnina, Arco di Travertino and San Paolo.

By the end of this year the service will be rolled out in another 11 stations: Battistini, Bologna, Conca d'Oro, Giulio Agricola, Lucio Sestio, Pigneto, Policlinico, Porta Furba, Rebibbia, Subaugusta and Torre Maura.

In a statement on its website, the city says the service is "initially free and available only to Metrebus subscribers". For full details of how the system works, see Rome city website.

