19.4 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 17 June 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Rome
News Culture

Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

San Casciano bronzes go on display at Quirinale.

Italy will display the trove of ancient bronze statues unearthed last year at the San Casciano thermal bath site in Tuscany in an exhibition at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

Titled Gli Dei Ritornano (The Gods Return), the exhibition at Palazzo Quirinale will be open from 23 June to 25 July and again from 2 September to 29 October 2023.

The votive statues, dating to between the second century BC and the first century AD, emerged intact from the mud at the bottom of a Roman pool in the hilltop town last November.

The sensational discovery of the statues - representating divinities including Apollo and Hygieia, as well as emperors, matrons and ephebes - shed new light on the relationship between the Etruscans and the Romans.

Archaeologist Jacopo Tabolli, who led the excavation project, hailed it as a discovery that would "rewrite history" about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, adding that there was "no clear division between the two cultures".

The discovery at San Casciano dei Bagni made headlines around the world. Photo Palazzo Quirinale.

 

The public can visit the exhibition at Palazzo Quirinale on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with an entry fee of €1.50.

Reservation is required for the hour-long visit, with full visiting details on the Quirinale website.

Photos Palazzo Quirinale.

General Info

Address P.za del Quirinale, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Rome

P.za del Quirinale, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Sora Lella: Rome remembers Elena Fabrizi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture Editorials

James Joyce in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Pantheon to charge entry fee from 1 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's best concerts this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome to host international literature festival on Palatine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils stunning mosaic floors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Cinema in Piazza: Rome's free film festival under the stars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -