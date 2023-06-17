Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Rome

San Casciano bronzes go on display at Quirinale.

Italy will display the trove of ancient bronze statues unearthed last year at the San Casciano thermal bath site in Tuscany in an exhibition at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

Titled Gli Dei Ritornano (The Gods Return), the exhibition at Palazzo Quirinale will be open from 23 June to 25 July and again from 2 September to 29 October 2023.

The votive statues, dating to between the second century BC and the first century AD, emerged intact from the mud at the bottom of a Roman pool in the hilltop town last November.

The sensational discovery of the statues - representating divinities including Apollo and Hygieia, as well as emperors, matrons and ephebes - shed new light on the relationship between the Etruscans and the Romans.

Archaeologist Jacopo Tabolli, who led the excavation project, hailed it as a discovery that would "rewrite history" about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, adding that there was "no clear division between the two cultures".

The discovery at San Casciano dei Bagni made headlines around the world. Photo Palazzo Quirinale.

The public can visit the exhibition at Palazzo Quirinale on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with an entry fee of €1.50.

Reservation is required for the hour-long visit, with full visiting details on the Quirinale website.

Photos Palazzo Quirinale.