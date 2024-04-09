19.9 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 09 April 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces public transport strikes on Thursday 11 April
News Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on Thursday 11 April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Thursday's strike action will not affect air travel.

Italy faces a day of nationwide strikes affecting local and national public transport services, including rail travel, on Thursday 11 April.

The day of strikes has been called by trade unions CGIL and UIL for various reasons including demands for greater safety in the workplace and tax reform.

The strikes, which will not affect air travel, are scheduled at different times in cities across Italy on Thursday.

The industrial action will also post office services for four hours and the construction sector for eight hours.

Trenitalia trains face cancellations and timetable changes from 09.00 to 13.00, with Trenord services in the northern Lombardia region around Milan also at risk during the same timeframe.

Strike timetables affecting local public transport services vary from city to city, with demonstrations expected in some cities, notably in Brescia.

In Rome the public transport network of buses, subways, trams and light-rail operated by ATAC and Roma TPL will be affected by a strike from 20.00 until midnight, while the Cotral bus service in the greater Rome area faces disruption from 13.00 until 17.00.

Milan's local public transport, with the exception of Trenord rail services, will operate as normal after the city's perfect issued an order prohibiting ATM workers from joining the strike.

The decision was taken in light of the Milan summit of G7 transport ministers and the Europa League quarter-final between AC Milan and AS Roma.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Transport

Rome swaps asphalt for cobblestones on Aventine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -

Rome closes Metro A early for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national train strike on weekend of 23-24 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome taxi crisis: 1.3 million calls a month unanswered

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome trams out of action from May to October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces general strike on Friday 23 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome to shut Spagna and Ottaviano metro stations for Jubilee works

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -