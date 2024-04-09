Italy faces public transport strikes on Thursday 11 April

Thursday's strike action will not affect air travel.

Italy faces a day of nationwide strikes affecting local and national public transport services, including rail travel, on Thursday 11 April.

The day of strikes has been called by trade unions CGIL and UIL for various reasons including demands for greater safety in the workplace and tax reform.

The strikes, which will not affect air travel, are scheduled at different times in cities across Italy on Thursday.

The industrial action will also post office services for four hours and the construction sector for eight hours.

Trenitalia trains face cancellations and timetable changes from 09.00 to 13.00, with Trenord services in the northern Lombardia region around Milan also at risk during the same timeframe.

#Mobilità: giovedì 11 aprile, dalle 20 alle 24, possibili stop linee #Atac, #RomaTpl, ATI per lo sciopero nazionale di 4 ore.



Sulla rete #Cotral, le 4 ore di sciopero saranno invece dalle 13 alle 17.



Gruppo #FsItaliane dalle 9 alle 13.



https://t.co/gCErOuxMxf pic.twitter.com/uS0lN6JhLk — Roma (@Roma) April 9, 2024

Strike timetables affecting local public transport services vary from city to city, with demonstrations expected in some cities, notably in Brescia.

In Rome the public transport network of buses, subways, trams and light-rail operated by ATAC and Roma TPL will be affected by a strike from 20.00 until midnight, while the Cotral bus service in the greater Rome area faces disruption from 13.00 until 17.00.

Milan's local public transport, with the exception of Trenord rail services, will operate as normal after the city's perfect issued an order prohibiting ATM workers from joining the strike.

The decision was taken in light of the Milan summit of G7 transport ministers and the Europa League quarter-final between AC Milan and AS Roma.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

