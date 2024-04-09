Rome gifts 18-year-olds with year of free museums

MIC Card gives Rome residents unlimited access to city-run museums.

Rome is offering a year of unlimited free entry to municipal museums and archaeological sites to residents of the capital who are 18 or turn 18 in 2024 by giving them a city museum pass.

The city says the offer, valid for 12 months from the time the card is activated, will potentially reach more than 40,000 young people living in Rome.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the city is continuing to put young people "at the centre of all our policies", from public transport to new study rooms in city museums.

The MIC Card, available to all Rome residents for an annual fee of just €5, entitles the holder to unlimited access to city-run museums.

The card, which must be renewed each year, also offers various concessions and discounts at exhibitions, cafes and museum bookshops.

The new offer for the city's 18-year-olds will be available via the MIC Card website or app where young people can activate their card online by entering their codice fiscale tax identification number.

The city will also contact 18-year-olds directly with a letter containing steps to follow to obtain the card and says the offer will soon be extended to young people living in the Rome metropolitan area around the capital.

What is Rome's MIC Card?

Launched in 2018, the museum pass is reserved exclusively for permanent residents of Rome, both Italian and foreign, as well as temporary residents such as students. It is not available to tourists.

The €5 pass offers unlimited entry to a total of 19 municipal museums, including the new Forma Urbis Museum, and 29 archaeological and historical sites in Rome, including the area sacra at Largo di Torre Argentina.

Some of the best known venues where the MIC Card can be used include the Capitoline Museums, the Ara Pacis, Trajan's Markets, Centrale Montemartini and Villa Torlonia.

Cover image: Centrale Montemartini. Photo credit: Maria Letizia Avato / Shutterstock.com.