Italy faces public transport strike on 25 February

Commuters in Italy face a "venerdì nero" on 25 February. Here's what you need to know.

A 24-hour nationwide public transport strike has been called for Friday 25 February, affecting local buses, trams, subways and railways across Italy.

The timetable of the strike will be organised at a local level however public transport will be guaranteed during the rush-hour periods in the morning and evening.

In Rome the strike action will involve the entire public transport network, affecting services operated by ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral, from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

ATAC services will be guaranteed in the morning until 08.30 and again between 17.00 and 20.00, however night buses may be affected on the night between 24 and 25 February.

In Milan the strike is set to affect metro, bus and tram services operated by public transport provider ATM from 08.45 to 15.00 and from 18.00 until end of service.

The nationwide industrial action - organised by the trade unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Autoferrotranvieri - is over working conditions and the "refusal" of employers' associations to enter into "real negotiations" for the renewal of a national collective agreement for public transport workers.

Commuters in Italy are advised to check the websites of their local public transport provider for timetable details ahead of Friday's strike.

The strike action will not affect Trenitalia train services or air travel. Photo Il Messaggero.

