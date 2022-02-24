Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine

Russian ambassador summoned to Farnesina in Rome.

Italian premier Mario Draghi on Thursday said the government condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable."

Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine at dawn on Thursday, crossing into the country and bombing military targets, in what Ukraine says is a "full-scale invasion".

"Italy is close to the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment" - said Draghi - "We are working with European and NATO allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination."

The prime minister will fly to Brussels later today to attend the emergency EU summit on the Russia-Ukraine crisis to decide on what sanctions to take against Moscow.

Italy's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it had summoned Russia's ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, to convey the government's "strong condemnation" of the "very serious, unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, which represents a clear violation of international law".

A meeting of Italy's interministerial security committee has been called at Palazzo Chigi, reports state broadcaster RAI, with all parliamentary groups requesting that Draghi report on the Ukraine situation.

Italy's centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) party is organising a demonstration on Thursday afternoon outside the Russian embassy in Rome "against the armed aggression" of Russian president Vladimir Putin and "in solidarity with the Ukraine people."

On Monday night, Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine during a defiant televised address.

Italy joined its European and Western partners in condemning the move which Draghi described on Tuesday as "an unacceptable violation of the democratic sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged all sides in the Russia-Ukraine dispute to take a step back and "seriously examine their consciences before God", calling for a day of prayer for peace on 2 March.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76525
Previous article Italy's new roadmap for easing covid restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions
English news in Italy

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions

Covid: Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers
English news in Italy

Covid: Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine
English news in Italy

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules
English news in Italy

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming
English news in Italy

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming

Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone
English news in Italy

Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago
English news in Italy

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago

Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term
English news in Italy

Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term

Sanremo: Lorena Cesarini hits out at racism in Italy
English news in Italy

Sanremo: Lorena Cesarini hits out at racism in Italy

Sanremo Music Festival 2022: a guide to Italy’s most famous song contest
English news in Italy

Sanremo Music Festival 2022: a guide to Italy’s most famous song contest

Italy: 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being Jewish
English news in Italy

Italy: 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being Jewish

Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels
English news in Italy

Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake