Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine

Italians advised to leave Ukraine and to avoid travelling there.

Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio on Saturday issued a statement urging "all Italian citizens present in Ukraine to return home by commercial means and to postpone all trips" to the country.

Di Maio made the announcement following a meeting of the foreign ministry’s crisis response unit dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, amid warnings from Western powers that an invasion by Russia could be imminent.

The minister said the advice was "precautionary" and added that his ministry has decided to "bring back all the non-essential staff from our embassy in Kiev, which obviously remains fully operational."

"We are working to avoid an escalation of the Ukraine crisis", Di Maio stated, adding that in recent days he has had "talks with my European counterparts and the Russian foreign minister Lavrov."

"Italy fully recognises the territorial integrity of Ukraine and is committed in close collaboration with its NATO and EU allies in defining a firm position and - at the same time - in pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis by maintaining channels of dialogue with Moscow, in the hope that concrete signs of de-escalation will arrive", Di Maio concluded.

Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border but denies any intent to invade, the BBC reports.

The invitation for Italians to leave Ukraine follows similar calls from the US, UK, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands and Australia in issuing warnings to their citizens still in the country.

Dutch airline KLM announced on Saturday that it has suspended all flights through Ukrainian airspace until further notice. 

There are about 2,000 Italians currently present in Ukraine, according to Italian state broadcaster RAI.

Italy's latest travel advice, published on the Viaggiare Sicuri website on Saturday, said that "in light of the current situation", Italians are invited to "temporarily leave" Ukraine with the "commercial means available", adding: "Travel in any capacity to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Crimea is not recommended."

It also advises postponing "all non-essential trips" to Ukraine - given the "uncertain situation at the borders" - and to "keep constantly updated on the media and on this website."

Italians who are present in the country are asked to register on the website www.dovesiamonelmondo.it and download the "Unità di Crisi" APP.

Italy's embassy in Kiev can be reached on the emergency number: +380 50 310 2111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules
English news in Italy

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming
English news in Italy

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming

Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone
English news in Italy

Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago
English news in Italy

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago

Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term
English news in Italy

Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term

Sanremo: Lorena Cesarini hits out at racism in Italy
English news in Italy

Sanremo: Lorena Cesarini hits out at racism in Italy

Sanremo Music Festival 2022: a guide to Italy’s most famous song contest
English news in Italy

Sanremo Music Festival 2022: a guide to Italy’s most famous song contest

Italy: 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being Jewish
English news in Italy

Italy: 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being Jewish

Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels
English news in Italy

Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on 20 January
English news in Italy

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on 20 January

Italy: Airbnb offers free one-year stay in Sicily
English news in Italy

Italy: Airbnb offers free one-year stay in Sicily

Covid: Italy hotel turns away John Malkovich for expired Super Green Pass
English news in Italy

Covid: Italy hotel turns away John Malkovich for expired Super Green Pass