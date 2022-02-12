Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s

Rome hosts Six Nations clash between Italy and England on Sunday.

The Italian rugby world celebrated an historic result on Friday night when the national Under-20s side beat England 6-0 in Treviso.

The victory - the first time that Italy ever beat England at U-20 level - comes before the Azzurri meet England in a Six Nations clash in Rome on 13 February.

Italy won thanks to two penalties by Nicolò Teneggi as well a solid defence that "nilled" the English side.

Italian prop Riccardo Genovese was voted player of the match whose outcome will be a major boost of morale for the Azzurri ahead of Sunday's game at 16.00 in the Stadio Olimpico.

England is one of three teams, along with Australia and New Zealand, that Italy's senior rugby team has never beaten, reports Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Italy's head coach, the former All Blacks fullback Kieran Crowley, has made three changes for the England match, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) announced on Friday.

Winger Federico Mori comes in for Tommaso Menoncello, with Braam Steyn replacing Sebastian Negri at blindside flanker, and tight-head prop Pietro Ceccarelli coming in for Tiziano Pasquali.

The Azzurri's captain is 23-year-old Michele Lamaro.

This will be Italy's second match in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations tournament, following a 37-10 defeat to France last Sunday.

After the England game on Sunday, Italy will face Ireland in Dublin on 27 February before hosting a match against Scotland in Rome on 12 March and a game against Wales in Cardiff on 19 March.

For full details see the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR) website. Photo Six Nations Under-20s.