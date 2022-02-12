Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s

Rome hosts Six Nations clash between Italy and England on Sunday.

The Italian rugby world celebrated an historic result on Friday night when the national Under-20s side beat England 6-0 in Treviso.

The victory - the first time that Italy ever beat England at U-20 level - comes before the Azzurri meet England in a Six Nations clash in Rome on 13 February.

Italy won thanks to two penalties by Nicolò Teneggi as well a solid defence that "nilled" the English side.

Italian prop Riccardo Genovese was voted player of the match whose outcome will be a major boost of morale for the Azzurri ahead of Sunday's game at 16.00 in the Stadio Olimpico.

England is one of three teams, along with Australia and New Zealand, that Italy's senior rugby team has never beaten, reports Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Italy's head coach, the former All Blacks fullback Kieran Crowley, has made three changes for the England match, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) announced on Friday.

Winger Federico Mori comes in for Tommaso Menoncello, with Braam Steyn replacing Sebastian Negri at blindside flanker, and tight-head prop Pietro Ceccarelli coming in for Tiziano Pasquali.

The Azzurri's captain is 23-year-old Michele Lamaro.

This will be Italy's second match in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations tournament, following a 37-10 defeat to France last Sunday.

After the England game on Sunday, Italy will face Ireland in Dublin on 27 February before hosting a match against Scotland in Rome on 12 March and a game against Wales in Cardiff on 19 March.

For full details see the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR) website. Photo Six Nations Under-20s.

General Info

Address Viale dei Gladiatori, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s

Viale dei Gladiatori, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76473
Previous article Rome pyramid used to promote Death on the Nile movie

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum
Sport

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome
Sport

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome
Sport

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome

Rome tennis star Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Sport

Rome tennis star Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Italy PM hails 2021 as extraordinary year for Italian sport
Sport

Italy PM hails 2021 as extraordinary year for Italian sport

Italy swimming star Federica Pellegrini wins her final race
Sport

Italy swimming star Federica Pellegrini wins her final race

Italy football team pay special visit to Rome children's hospital
Sport

Italy football team pay special visit to Rome children's hospital

Rugby: Rome hosts Italy-All Blacks test match
Sport

Rugby: Rome hosts Italy-All Blacks test match

France bans Lazio fans from Marseille match
Sport

France bans Lazio fans from Marseille match

Italy crowned American Football champions of Europe
Sport

Italy crowned American Football champions of Europe

Valentino Rossi retires: Italy honours MotoGP racing legend
Sport

Valentino Rossi retires: Italy honours MotoGP racing legend

Italy's Jews slam Lazio falconer's fascist salute to Mussolini chant
Sport

Italy's Jews slam Lazio falconer's fascist salute to Mussolini chant

Italy's Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix race
Sport

Italy's Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix race