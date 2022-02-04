Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome

News in Italy: Azzurri to face English and Scots in Stadio Olimpico.

The Six Nations rugby tournament returns in 2022, with stadiums welcoming back fans after last year's championship was played behind closed doors due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Italy will host two Six Nations matches at the Olympic Stadium in Rome: England on 13 February in Round 2 and Scotland on 12 March in Round 4.

In the opening round Italy will face France in Paris on 6 February, with other way matches including a trip to Dublin on 27 February to take on the Irish and a match against Wales in Cardiff on 19 March.

Italy has a new captain - Michele Lamaro aged just 23 - and a new head coach - former New Zealand international Kieran Crowley - both of whom will be keen to break the Azzurri's losing streak at the championship.

The Italian team last won a Six Nations match seven years ago, beating Scotland 22-19, and face a tough start in 2022, coming up against France, England and Ireland.

"Italy at the Six Nations has entered a vicious circle, they no longer know how to win" - Crowley said recently to Sky Sport - "If you look carefully at the matches of the last two years, you can see that many times we have come very close in the score up to to the last quarter, only to be overwhelmed in the final stages. This probably happens because the team does not go on the pitch to win, but to avoid losing."

Italy's first game of the 2022 Six Nations tournament kicks off in the Stade de France at 16.00 on Sunday 6 February.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76403
Previous article Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics

RELATED ARTICLES

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome
Sport

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome

Rome tennis star Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Sport

Rome tennis star Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Italy PM hails 2021 as extraordinary year for Italian sport
Sport

Italy PM hails 2021 as extraordinary year for Italian sport

Italy swimming star Federica Pellegrini wins her final race
Sport

Italy swimming star Federica Pellegrini wins her final race

Italy football team pay special visit to Rome children's hospital
Sport

Italy football team pay special visit to Rome children's hospital

Rugby: Rome hosts Italy-All Blacks test match
Sport

Rugby: Rome hosts Italy-All Blacks test match

France bans Lazio fans from Marseille match
Sport

France bans Lazio fans from Marseille match

Italy crowned American Football champions of Europe
Sport

Italy crowned American Football champions of Europe

Valentino Rossi retires: Italy honours MotoGP racing legend
Sport

Valentino Rossi retires: Italy honours MotoGP racing legend

Italy's Jews slam Lazio falconer's fascist salute to Mussolini chant
Sport

Italy's Jews slam Lazio falconer's fascist salute to Mussolini chant

Italy's Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix race
Sport

Italy's Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix race

Italy Volleyball Champions of Europe
Sport

Italy Volleyball Champions of Europe

Run Rome Marathon back for 2021 edition
Sport

Run Rome Marathon back for 2021 edition

Rome Ryder Cup 2023 tickets go on sale
Sport

Rome Ryder Cup 2023 tickets go on sale