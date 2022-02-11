Rome pyramid used to promote Death on the Nile movie

Mixed reaction to Rome pyramid's use in advertising campaign.

The use of Rome's ancient Pyramid of Cestius to promote the release of Kenneth Branagh's new movie Death on the Nile has sparked debate on social media in Italy.

The pyramid, which dates from the first century BC, was illuminated with video-mapping advertising on Thursday night to mark the film's release in Italian cinemas.

“The Eternal City celebrates Death on the Nile” - the producers 20th Century Studios Italia wrote on Twitter - “with an evocative light show on the Pyramid of Cestius, thanks to the support of the Special Superintendency of Rome. Don't miss Kenneth Branagh's film, now in cinemas.”

In a statement published by Italian art website Finestre sull'Arte on Friday, the superintendency said the initiative was "for the launch the film released yesterday in cinemas (a cultural product of a sector, cinema, which is facing a serious crisis)."

The superintendency also clarified that the event took place from 19.00 to 23.00 and that no other illuminations are planned, adding that its role was to "have made the monument available for a fee" whose proceeds will be spent on maintaining the pyramid.

Built as a tomb for the powerful Roman magistrate Caius Cestius, the monument underwent a €2 million restoration project in 2013, sponsored by Japanese entrepreneur Yuzo Yagi.

