O'Tacos launches in Italy with first outlet in Rome

Italy's first O'Tacos will be in RomaEst shopping mall.

O'Tacos, the French fast food chain founded in 2007, launches in Italy with its first outlet in Rome before branching out to other major Italian cities.

Italy's first O'Tacos opened on Friday in the RomaEst shopping centre as the multinational continues its rapid expansion in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and more recently in Germany.

The chain specialises in "French tacos", a fast food dish that consists of a flour tortilla wrap with French fries, halal-certified meat, cheese and a "secret" sauce.

"After the opening of the 300th O'Tacos restaurant at the end of 2021, we are thrilled to finally bring our French Tacos to Italy" - said the chain's international general manager Pieter Daems - "We are also planning further openings in Milan and other major Italian cities in the coming months."