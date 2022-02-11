Italy: Man rams town hall in car when asked for covid Green Pass

Man reacts with rage after being shown the door for not having a Green Pass.

A man was cited by Italian police in San Severo, a town in the southern Puglia region, for ramming into municipal offices with his car after refusing to show a covid Green Pass.

The 50-year-old local resident had been attempting to obtain a certificate from the town hall but was asked for a Green Pass, as required under Italian law, before entering Palazzo di Città.

After refusing, the man succeeded in getting past the guard to reach the offices inside before being escorted to the exit by security, reports La Repubblica newspaper.

The enraged individual responded by driving his car at full tilt into the building's entrance, crashing into the municipal Fiat Panda, damaging the vehicle and a parked motorcycle, as well as knocking down scaffolding.

There was nobody injured in the ramming incident, which occurred on Thursday morning, with the man having to answer to police who seized his vehicle.

The Green Pass - a digital certificate proving the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - is required to enter Italy's public offices, banks, post offices, tobacconists and hairdressers.

Photo Bari-La Repubblica

General Info

Address 71016 San Severo, Province of Foggia, Italy

View on Map

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
