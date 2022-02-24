Italy lights up Colosseum with Ukraine flag colours

Colosseum to turn yellow and blue in sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Italy is to light up the Colosseum with the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday night, the Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini announced.

The move comes as Russian forces launch military attacks on Ukraine, crossing into the country and bombing military targets, in what Ukraine says is a "full-scale invasion".

Italian premier Mario Draghi has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable."

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76527
Previous article Italy faces public transport strike on 25 February

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine

Ukraine: Pope calls for day of fasting for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope calls for day of fasting for peace

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine

Spat between Rome and Ukraine over Tymoshenko
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Spat between Rome and Ukraine over Tymoshenko