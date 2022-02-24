Italy lights up Colosseum with Ukraine flag colours

Colosseum to turn yellow and blue in sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Italy is to light up the Colosseum with the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday night, the Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini announced.

The move comes as Russian forces launch military attacks on Ukraine, crossing into the country and bombing military targets, in what Ukraine says is a "full-scale invasion".

Italian premier Mario Draghi has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable."

Questa sera il #Colosseo sarà illuminato di giallo a blu, i colori della bandiera dell'#Ucraina.