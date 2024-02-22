Italy faces general strike on Friday 23 February

Strike to affect public and private sector.

A national general strike scheduled in Italy on Friday 23 February is set to disrupt various sectors including schools, public offices, factories and public transport.

The 24-hour strike was called by Si Cobas and other trade unions to demand a "ceasefire in Palestine and all wars", linking increased job insecurity with military spending.

However the reasons for the dispute vary according to unions, with some striking to demand greater safety in the workplace following the death of five workers at a construction site in Florence.

Trenitalia has published a list of guaranteed services while at the time of writing Italo had yet to publish travel information relating to Friday's strike.

The industrial action is also set to disrupt Trenord rail services in the northern Lombardia region around Milan.

Essential medical services will be guaranteed but scheduled medical visits, non-urgent tests in health clinics and appointments in public offices may be subject to disruption.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.