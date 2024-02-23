15.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 23 February 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy to crack down on use of mobile phones in schools
News Education

Italy to crack down on use of mobile phones in schools

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Move to affect schools up to junior high school level.

Italy is to crack down on the use of smartphones and tablets in school classrooms, from kindergarten up to lower high schools, education minister Giuseppe Valditara said on Thursday.

The minister told newspaper Il Foglio that the move relates to the "often improper use" of electronic devices, that can result in tension between students and teachers, in some cases leading to aggression against school staff.

Valditara said the new guidelines advise against "the use of smartphones in nursery, primary and lower secondary schools", with the educational use of tablets only recommended for primary schools.

The minister also cited last year's UNESCO recommendation that smartphones be banned from schools as they distract students and have a negative impact on their learning.

The move by Valditara is part of the long-running debate on cell phones at school which goes back almost 20 years.

Italy first introduced a ban on the use of phones during lessons in 2007, under guidelines issued by then minister Giuseppe Fioroni, who declared that phones were a "distracting element" and represented "a serious lack of respect for the teacher".

In December 2022, a few weeks after taking office, Valditara sent a circular to all schools in which he confirmed the ban on the use of mobile phones in the classroom, only allowing their use for educational and training purposes.

Aur 724x450
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Education

Rome museums to open study rooms for students

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Largest and most diverse incoming class at the American University of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Italy's schools reopen amid covid debate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Maturità: Italy's high-school final exams begin

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

The American University of Rome announces 2023 honorary degree recipients

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Made in Italy high school to launch in 2025, minister says

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Education

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni unveils plan for Made in Italy high school

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -