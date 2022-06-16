Italy faces public transport strikes on Friday 17 June

National strike to affect Italy's entire transport sector.

Italy's public transport network will be disrupted by a national general strike on Friday 17 June, with rail services affected from 21.00 on Thursday 16 June.

The strike action will disrupt various transport sectors at different times and has been called by a number of trade unions representing public transport workers.

Trenitalia services will be affected by the strike over a 24-hour period, from 21.00 on Thursday, however the high-speed Frecce and Intercity trains will be guaranteed, as will regional services at peak times (06.00-9.00 and 18.00-21.00).

Bus, metro, tram and light-rail services in cities including the Italian capital are at risk on Friday: ATAC strike in Rome from 08.30-12.30, EAV strike in Naples 09.00-13.00, and ATM strike in Milan 08.45-15.00 and from 18.00 until end of service.

There is also a risk of disruption to air and sea travel, with those travelling in Italy on Friday advised to confirm schedules in advance.

Unions have called the strike over a range of issues including privatisation, safety in the workplace and the "policies of the Draghi government and the European Union".

