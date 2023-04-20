19 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 20 April 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces general strike on Friday 21 April
News Transport

Italy faces general strike on Friday 21 April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect air travel but not rail services.

A national general strike scheduled in Italy on Friday 21 April is set to disrupt transport, education and healthcare services in the public and private sector.

The 24-hour strike has been called by the CUB trade union in protest over a range of issues including wages, working conditions and government spending on Ukraine.

The industrial action is set to disrupt public transport networks in cities around Italy - with the exception of Rome, Milan and Naples - however local and regional rail services are expected to run as normal.

The protest is set to cause significant delays at Italy's airports due to baggage handlers adhering to the strike.

However the country's civil aviation authority ENAC assures travellers that flights between 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 will not be affected by the strike, and it has published a list of guaranteed flights on its website.

JCU 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Rail chaos in Italy after goods train derails near Florence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy offers public transport bonus for commuters

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces nationwide train strike on Friday 14 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bus and metro website hit by cyber attack

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome subway sorry for shock 'gypsy' announcements

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on Friday 17 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy petrol stations to strike on 25-26 January

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -