Italy faces general strike on Friday 21 April

Strike to affect air travel but not rail services.

A national general strike scheduled in Italy on Friday 21 April is set to disrupt transport, education and healthcare services in the public and private sector.

The 24-hour strike has been called by the CUB trade union in protest over a range of issues including wages, working conditions and government spending on Ukraine.

The industrial action is set to disrupt public transport networks in cities around Italy - with the exception of Rome, Milan and Naples - however local and regional rail services are expected to run as normal.

The protest is set to cause significant delays at Italy's airports due to baggage handlers adhering to the strike.

However the country's civil aviation authority ENAC assures travellers that flights between 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 will not be affected by the strike, and it has published a list of guaranteed flights on its website.