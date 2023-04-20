19 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 20 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy unveils Botticelli Venus as new tourism ambassador
News Tourism

Italy unveils Botticelli Venus as new tourism ambassador

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy launches Open to Meraviglia campaign.

Italy's tourism authorities on Thursday launched a promotional campaign with Venus by Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli as the country's new tourism ambassador.

The international campaign was launched in Rome by Italy's tourism minister Daniela Santanchè alongside deputy premier and foreign minister Antonio Tajani, sports minister Andrea Abodi and ENIT director Ivana Jelinic.

Titled "Open to Meraviglia" (meaning Open to Wonder), the campaign will see Venus debut on social media in the guise of a talking "virtual influencer", complete with cellphone.

Venus, or Venere in Italian, will present Italy's wonders to the world, from iconic landmarks and landscapes to art cities and smaller destinations.

Italian food and wine will also feature in the interactive campaign which shows Venus eating a slice of pizza by the shores of Lake Como.

JCU 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Tourism

US tourist fined for driving Ferrari in Florence's Piazza della Signoria

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome police carry disabled tourist as Colosseum metro escalator broken

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism Editorials

Interview with Rome's Hotel de Russie general manager Giampaolo Ottazzi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome app for kids to discover Eternal City in fun new way

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome is Italy's top Christmas destination for foreign tourists: Airbnb

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism Editorials

New Luxury Hotels Give Rome A High-End Sheen

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Is the US dollar saving Rome's tourist industry?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Tourists behaving badly in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -