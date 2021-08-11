Elon Musk visits museums in Florence

Tesla and Space X founder is visiting Tuscany.

Elon Musk, the tech magnate and one of the richest people in the world, paid a surprise visit to the Uffizi Galleries in Florence on Tuesday evening.

Together with his partner Grimes and some family members, Musk was brought on an hour-and-a-half long tour of the Uffizi by its director Eike Schmidt, reports FirenzeToday.

"When you install a space station on Mars, we would like you to bring some works for our Uffizi diffusi project," joked Schmidt, in reference to the gallery's 'scattering' of paintings from its priceless collection around the Tuscan region.

Musk, the founder of Tesla, PayPal and Space X who has an estimated personal fortune of $160 billion, was also accompanied around Palazzo Vecchio by Florence mayor Dario Nardella.

The mayor posted a brief video on Twitter featuring Musk who says in Italian 'Visitate Firenze' (Visit Florence).