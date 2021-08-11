Elon Musk visits museums in Florence

Tesla and Space X founder is visiting Tuscany.

Elon Musk, the tech magnate and one of the richest people in the world, paid a surprise visit to the Uffizi Galleries in Florence on Tuesday evening.

Together with his partner Grimes and some family members, Musk was brought on an hour-and-a-half long tour of the Uffizi by its director Eike Schmidt, reports FirenzeToday.

"When you install a space station on Mars, we would like you to bring some works for our Uffizi diffusi project," joked Schmidt, in reference to the gallery's 'scattering' of paintings from its priceless collection around the Tuscan region.

Musk, the founder of Tesla, PayPal and Space X who has an estimated personal fortune of $160 billion, was also accompanied around Palazzo Vecchio by Florence mayor Dario Nardella.

The mayor posted a brief video on Twitter featuring Musk who says in Italian 'Visitate Firenze' (Visit Florence).

General Info

Address Piazzale degli Uffizi, 6, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy

View on Map

Elon Musk visits museums in Florence

Piazzale degli Uffizi, 6, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany

Florence: Uffizi boss proposes street food tax in Italy's art cities
Florence local English news

Florence: Uffizi boss proposes street food tax in Italy's art cities

All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence
Florence local English news

All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence

Italy: Toddler missing since Monday night found alive
Florence local English news

Italy: Toddler missing since Monday night found alive

Italy search for missing toddler in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Italy search for missing toddler in Tuscany

Sophia Loren receives the keys to Florence
Florence local English news

Sophia Loren receives the keys to Florence

Florence's Uffizi Gallery evacuated due to smoke from roof
Florence local English news

Florence's Uffizi Gallery evacuated due to smoke from roof

Florence: Uffizi opens new rooms and unveils lost frescoes
Florence local English news

Florence: Uffizi opens new rooms and unveils lost frescoes

The Top 17 Museums in Florence
Florence local English news

The Top 17 Museums in Florence

A brief history of Ponte Vecchio, the Old Bridge in Florence
Florence local English news

A brief history of Ponte Vecchio, the Old Bridge in Florence

The Other Side of Florence
Florence local English news

The Other Side of Florence

All you need to know about Historic Florentine Football
Florence local English news

All you need to know about Historic Florentine Football

Best parks and gardens in Florence
Florence local English news

Best parks and gardens in Florence

Dante sculpture in Florence likened to Rome's infamous Christmas tree
Florence local English news

Dante sculpture in Florence likened to Rome's infamous Christmas tree

Florence unveils street art 'wound' at Palazzo Strozzi
Florence local English news

Florence unveils street art 'wound' at Palazzo Strozzi