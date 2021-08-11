Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs

Clarification comes after days of confusion in Italy's hospitality sector.

Italy’s bars and restaurants can ask customers for identification documents when they present the Green Pass but only in cases when there is "evident inconsistency" with the personal data contained in the certificate.

The Green Pass, which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, is required to dine indoors in restaurants and bars as of 6 August.

The clarification was issued by the interior ministry last night after days of confusion for the hospitality sector ever since the expanded Green Pass rules came into effect on Friday.

The uncertainty was compounded after the interior minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Monday that bars and restaurants could not ask for ID and that "restaurateurs must not be police officers."

However under the latest clarification, bars and restaurant owners are to ask for an identity document "in cases of abuse or circumvention of the rules", with the customer obliged to show ID when asked.

In essence this means that bars and restaurants are entitled to ask for ID but are not obliged to do so unless there are clear irregularities with the Green Pass being presented, for example when the gender or date of birth on the cert obviously do not match the customer.

The ministry also said that police would carry out random checks, particularly in areas known for nightlife and tourists, underlining that if somebody is found in possession of an irregular Green Pass, the fine (from €400 to €1,000) would apply only to the customer in cases where the premises is clearly not at fault.

With regard to sporting events and shows, stewards and venue managers will also be able to check for ID in the case of suspected Green Pass irregularity.

For full Green Pass details (in Italian) see the Certificazione Verde website. There is also a helpline tel. 800912491 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.

Photo La Repubblica
