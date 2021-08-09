Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days

Italy gets to grips with new covid Green Pass rules.

20 million Green Pass certificates have been downloaded in Italy in the last three days, announced health minister Roberto Speranza on 9 August.

Hailing it as "an extraordinary number," Speranza said it demonstrated the "sensibility and participation of the citizens of our country in the fight against covid."

Italy rolled out its newly expanded Green Pass rules on Friday, in a contentious move designed to curb the spread of covid-19. 

The Green Pass shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, and does not apply to children under 12.

People are now obliged to show the 'certificazione verde' pass, along with an ID document, for indoor dining in restaurants and bars, as well as for access to a wide range of cultural and leisure venues, from cinemas to swimming pools.

The cert, which comes in digital or paper versions, is not necessary for consuming food or drink at outdoor restaurant tables or for drinking a coffee while standing at the bar.

For full Green Pass details (in Italian) see the Certificazione Verde website. There is also a helpline tel. 800912491 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website. Photo credit Mike Doatta-Shutterstock.

 
