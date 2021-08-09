Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts with dawn explosions of lava and ash clouds

Europe's tallest active volcano wakes up local residents with a bang.

Mount Etna erupted with strong explosions at dawn this morning, 9 August, shaking the walls and floors of nearby buildings in the Catania province of northeast Sicily.

However despite the strength of the blasts, which began at 04.00, there was "nothing abnormal" about the activity, according to Boris Behncke of Italy’s national geophysics and volcanology institute (INGV).

Catania airport has warned of "possible delays" on incoming and outbound flights due to volcanic ash from Etna.

As the clean-up operation gets underway this morning, there are no reports of injuries or structural damage.

‼️Lunedì 9 agosto ore 8:00. Possibili ritardi su voli in arrivo e in partenza causa eruzione #Etna— Aeroporto di Catania (@CTAairport) August 9, 2021