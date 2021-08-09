Pope gets Green Pass as Vatican adapts to digital covid cert

Vatican Museums requires visitors to show Green Pass which may also be needed to attend the pope's weekly audience.

Pope Francis has his own Green Pass, the certificate showing that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, according to Italian media reports.

The pontiff reportedly received assistance in downloading the health passport due to his self-declared limitations with technology.

The Green Pass is not needed to attend Mass or religious ceremonies but it is required for non-religious events held indoors.

It is being reported in Rome that the Green Pass could be required for the pope's weekly general audience which will take place next on Wednesday 11 August.

Italy introduced an expanded version of the Green Pass on Friday, requiring it for indoor dining in restaurants and for a wide range of cultural and leisure activities, from cinemas to swimming pools.

In line with museums and archaeological sites across Italy, the Vatican Museums requires visitors to be equipped with the Green Pass, as of 6 August and "until further notice."

The pope, who recently underwent major surgery at a hospital in Rome, was vaccinated against covid-19 earlier this year.

In January he said it was an "ethical duty" to take the vaccine, describing opposition to it as a "suicidal denial that I cannot explain."

On Saturday, the second day with the new Green Pass rules in force, there were 6.7 million certs downloaded in Italy, according to health minister Roberto Speranza.

There has been a mixed reaction to the Green Pass in Italy, leading to protests and surges in vaccination bookings.

Full details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo Il Messaggero