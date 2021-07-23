Green Pass: Rome surge in covid vaccine bookings

38,000 new covid vaccination bookings in Lazio region after last night's appeal from Draghi.

The Lazio region which includes Rome has seen a surge in bookings for covid-19 vaccinations since Italian premier Mario Draghi unveiled the new Green Pass rules last night.

The Green Pass - which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - will be required for indoor dining in restaurants and for access to cultural and sporting venues from 6 August.

Announcing the measures last night, the prime minister appealed to Italians to get vaccinated against covid, saying: "Without vaccination, everything must be closed again," and: "An appeal not to be vaccinated is an appeal to die."

The Lazio regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato said today that the region has had more than 38,000 new bookings for vaccinations since last night, describing it as "an important boost."

D'Amato said that as of today the Lazio region has administered more than 6.5 million vaccine doses, with 62 per cent of the adult population having completed the covid vaccination cycle.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.
