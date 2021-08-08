Italy ends Olympics with record 40 medals

Italy ends 2020 Olympics in 10th place on the medal table.

Italy ends its Olympic adventure in Tokyo with a total of 40 medals, the most the country ever won, beating the previous record of 36 set in Los Angeles 1932 and Rome 1960.

Italy's haul of medals comprises 10 golds, 10 silvers and 20 bronzes, putting it in 10th place on the table, despite having the same number of gold medals as the Netherlands, France and Germany, ranked seventh to ninth place respectively.

The US is at the top of the table with 113 medals overall (39 of which are gold), followed by China (88), Japan (58), Great Britain (65), ROC (71) and Australia (46).

Italy's Olympic Committee (CONI) will award a total of around €7 million in prize money to its champion athletes.

Each gold medal is rewarded with €180,000 while silver gets €90,000 and bronze medalists receive €60,000.

"We have made a country happy" - said CONI boss Giovanni Malagò - hailing his nation as a "multi-ethnic Italy and a super integrated Italy."

"For the first time we brought athletes from all regions and autonomous provinces of Italy and athletes born in all five continents," Malagò added.

Marcell Jacobs, who won the individual 100m men's final and was part of the winning team in the 4x100m relay race, will be Italy's flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday 8 August.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella will hold a ceremony to celebrate the success of the Azzurri team at the Quirinal Palace on 23 September, ending an unforgettable sporting summer that began with Italy winning the Euro 2020 championships.