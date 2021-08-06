Olympics: Italy wins gold in 4x100m relay race
Italy smashes its Olympic medal record as Marcell Jacobs wins gold again.
Italy has won a gold medal - the third one today - in the 4x100m relay race at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on 6 August.
Britain took the silver medal while Canada took bronze.
Italy's winning team comprised Lorenzo Patta, Fausto Desalu, Filippo Tortu and the newly-crowned individual 100m world champion Marcell Jacobs.
This takes Italy's medal count up to 38, setting a new record for the country.
Half an hour before the relay race Italy's Luigi Busà broke the nation's previous record of 36 medals - achieved in Los Angeles in 1932 and Rome in 1960 - by winning gold in the men's karate 'kumite' competition in the -75kg category.
— ItaliaTeam (@ItaliaTeam_it) August 6, 2021
