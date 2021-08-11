Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking

Italy steps up covid vaccination campaign of teenagers ahead of return to school.

Young people in Italy aged between 12 and 18 years will be able to get vaccinated against covid-19 without booking in advance, starting from 16 August, reports news agency ANSA.

Italy's coronavirus emergency commissioner General Francesco Figliuolo has written to all Italian regions requesting that citizens in this age group are fast-tracked through the vaccination system, "even without prior reservation".

Figliuolo says the acceleration of the vaccine campaign for young people comes ahead of the reopening of schools in September and the resumption of the sporting season.

Currently the only covid vaccines authorised for under 18s are Pfizer and Moderna.

The Italian government recently made the covid Green Pass compulsory for all teachers and school staff, as well as staff and students of universities, with effect from 1 September.

The Green Pass, or Certificazione Verde, shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, and does not apply to children under 12.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well.
