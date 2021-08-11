Italy Green Pass: Turin factory workers take strike action

Unvaccinated workers not permitted to eat in company canteen.

Strike action has been called at a factory in the Turin province of northern Italy after employees without the Green Pass were told they could not eat in the company canteen.

The Green Pass shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, and since 6 August it has been required to dine indoors in restaurants and bars as well as for access to a wide range of cultural, sporting and leisure activities.

The two-hour protest, organised by the Fim-Cisl trade union, will take place on Friday 13 August at Hanon Systems, a factory in Campiglione Fenile that makes automotive parts and employs 600 workers.

This week management announced that unvaccinated workers would be required to eat their meals outside, in a gazebo set up by the company, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The union describes the move as a "serious, erroneous interpretation" of Green Pass rules which relate to "establishments that provide food and drinks" and not company canteens, where covid protocols are already followed.

However management at Hanon has justified the move by saying the government decree of 23 July states that "catering services provided by any business for indoor consumption" requires those who avail of it to possess a Green Pass.

For full Green Pass details (in Italian) see the Certificazione Verde website. There is also a helpline tel. 800912491 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.