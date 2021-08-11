Italy Green Pass: Turin factory workers take strike action

Unvaccinated workers not permitted to eat in company canteen.

Strike action has been called at a factory in the Turin province of northern Italy after employees without the Green Pass were told they could not eat in the company canteen.

The Green Pass shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, and since 6 August it has been required to dine indoors in restaurants and bars as well as for access to a wide range of cultural, sporting and leisure activities.

The two-hour protest, organised by the Fim-Cisl trade union, will take place on Friday 13 August at Hanon Systems, a factory in Campiglione Fenile that makes automotive parts and employs 600 workers.

This week management announced that unvaccinated workers would be required to eat their meals outside, in a gazebo set up by the company, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The union describes the move as a "serious, erroneous interpretation" of Green Pass rules which relate to "establishments that provide food and drinks" and not company canteens, where covid protocols are already followed.

However management at Hanon has justified the move by saying the government decree of 23 July states that "catering services provided by any business for indoor consumption" requires those who avail of it to possess a Green Pass.

For full Green Pass details (in Italian) see the Certificazione Verde website. There is also a helpline tel. 800912491 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy Green Pass: Rome police to carry out checks on coast over holiday weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Rome police to carry out checks on coast over holiday weekend

Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking

Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs

Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants

Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days

Pope gets Green Pass as Vatican adapts to digital covid cert
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope gets Green Pass as Vatican adapts to digital covid cert

Italy: Pompeii offers free covid tests to visitors with no Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Pompeii offers free covid tests to visitors with no Green Pass

Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers

Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works

Italy 'enters fourth wave' of covid-19, report
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy 'enters fourth wave' of covid-19, report

Italian president says covid vaccine a 'moral and civic duty'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president says covid vaccine a 'moral and civic duty'

Green Pass: Auschwitz survivor Segre says 'crazy' to compare Italy's vaccine rules with Holocaust
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Auschwitz survivor Segre says 'crazy' to compare Italy's vaccine rules with Holocaust

Green Pass: Rome pharmacies 'not print shops'
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Rome pharmacies 'not print shops'