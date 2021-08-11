Italy Green Pass: Rome police to carry out checks on coast over holiday weekend

Spot checks will be carried out on crowded coastal areas near Rome over the Ferragosto weekend.

Rome police are to carry out random checks along the coast near the capital to see if people are in possession of the Green Pass, which shows that the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The spot checks will be focused on the more crowded beach areas over the Ferragosto holiday this weekend, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera reports that police will also carry out random checks for the Green Pass in Rome's historic centre which is frequented mainly by tourists during the August holiday period.

For full Green Pass details (in Italian) see the Certificazione Verde website. There is also a helpline tel. 800912491 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.

Cover image: Ostia, 2 June 2021, photo credit: Stefano Chiacchiarini / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy Green Pass: Turin factory workers take strike action
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Turin factory workers take strike action

Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking

Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs

Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants

Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days

Pope gets Green Pass as Vatican adapts to digital covid cert
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope gets Green Pass as Vatican adapts to digital covid cert

Italy: Pompeii offers free covid tests to visitors with no Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Pompeii offers free covid tests to visitors with no Green Pass

Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers

Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works

Italy 'enters fourth wave' of covid-19, report
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy 'enters fourth wave' of covid-19, report

Italian president says covid vaccine a 'moral and civic duty'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president says covid vaccine a 'moral and civic duty'

Green Pass: Auschwitz survivor Segre says 'crazy' to compare Italy's vaccine rules with Holocaust
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Auschwitz survivor Segre says 'crazy' to compare Italy's vaccine rules with Holocaust

Green Pass: Rome pharmacies 'not print shops'
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Rome pharmacies 'not print shops'