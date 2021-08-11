Italy Green Pass: Rome police to carry out checks on coast over holiday weekend

Spot checks will be carried out on crowded coastal areas near Rome over the Ferragosto weekend.

Rome police are to carry out random checks along the coast near the capital to see if people are in possession of the Green Pass, which shows that the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The spot checks will be focused on the more crowded beach areas over the Ferragosto holiday this weekend, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera reports that police will also carry out random checks for the Green Pass in Rome's historic centre which is frequented mainly by tourists during the August holiday period.

For full Green Pass details (in Italian) see the Certificazione Verde website . There is also a helpline tel. 800912491 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it

Cover image: Ostia, 2 June 2021, photo credit: Stefano Chiacchiarini / Shutterstock.com.