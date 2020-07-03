Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy

Fiat presents the new electric 500 to President Mattarella.

Italian car manufacturer Fiat presented its new electric Fiat 500 model to the president of Italy Sergio Mattarella on 3 July.

The presentation, which took place at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, was attended by the president of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) John Elkann.

The event coincides with the 63rd anniversary of the classic Fiat 500 which was unveiled for the first time at Palazzo Quirinale on 1 July 1957, three days before its official launch in Turin.

Photo La Repubblica

