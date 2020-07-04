4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome
American embassy in Rome hosts virtual Independence Day celebration.
The US embassy to Italy will host a virtual party at Villa Taverna in Rome to celebrate the 244th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence at 19.00 on 4 July.
Ambassador Eisenberg will be joined by special online guests including the celebrated Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and the legendary Italian-American actor Robert De Niro.
You can celebrate together by following the event on the embassy's Instagram account and using the hashtag #4LuglioUSA.
For full details see the embassy's Facebook page.
