4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome

American embassy in Rome hosts virtual Independence Day celebration.

The US embassy to Italy will host a virtual party at Villa Taverna in Rome to celebrate the 244th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence at 19.00 on 4 July.

Ambassador Eisenberg will be joined by special online guests including the celebrated Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and the legendary Italian-American actor Robert De Niro.

You can celebrate together by following the event on the embassy's Instagram account and using the hashtag #4LuglioUSA.

For full details see the embassy's Facebook page.