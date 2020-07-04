4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome

American embassy in Rome hosts virtual Independence Day celebration.

The US embassy to Italy will host a virtual party at Villa Taverna in Rome to celebrate the 244th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence at 19.00 on 4 July.

Ambassador Eisenberg will be joined by special online guests including the celebrated Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and the legendary Italian-American actor Robert De Niro.

You can celebrate together by following the event on the embassy's Instagram account and using the hashtag #4LuglioUSA.

For full details see the embassy's Facebook page.

General Info

Address Viale Gioacchino Rossini, 5, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome

Viale Gioacchino Rossini, 5, 00198 Roma RM, Italy
