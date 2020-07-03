Private Jet with US tourists rejected at Italy’s borders

 

Passengers on a private jet coming from Colorado US were denied entry to the country at a customs check at Elmas airport in Cagliari, Italy.  

There were about ten people aboard the plane. Five of them were in possession of American passports. The U.S. is not on the list of non- EU countries to which Italy has decided to open its borders, and the passengers were repatriated.

Also read: 

The remaining five passengers were from Italy, New Zealand and England. They could have stayed in Sardinia, following a mandatory quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to move freely.   However, at around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, they decided to return to the U.S. with their friends, out of solidarity. 

Also read: 

Sardinia’s governor, Christian Solinas, spoke on the matter: "The region of Sardinia has no responsibility for what happened. Immediately, with the collaboration of the airport management company, we set to work - initiating urgent talks with the government, the Ministry and the Prefect - to find a solution that would allow American passengers to stay in Sardinia, even by submitting to quarantine," said the Sardinian president.

Also read: 

"The singular restrictive interpretation of the rules by the Government, contrary to our ability to guarantee health security, in this case has again inflicted serious damage on the international tourism credibility of our island, and our sense of hospitality. We hope that in the next few hours there will be further efforts to resolve this matter," concluded the governor.

General Info

Address Aeropuerto de Cagliari-Elmas (CAG), Via dei Trasvolatori, Elmas, Metropolitan City of Cagliari, Italy

View on Map

Private Jet with US tourists rejected at Italy’s borders

Aeropuerto de Cagliari-Elmas (CAG), Via dei Trasvolatori, Elmas, Metropolitan City of Cagliari, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71127
Previous article Rome lights up the heart of Trastevere

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO cites Italy as good example of how to contain covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

WHO cites Italy as good example of how to contain covid-19

Italy keeps quarantine rules in place as EU opens borders
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy keeps quarantine rules in place as EU opens borders

Coronavirus: Italy records lowest daily death toll since February
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy records lowest daily death toll since February

Italy to reopen schools on 14 September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen schools on 14 September

Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses

Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy

Italy’s schools reopening plan rejected
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy’s schools reopening plan rejected

Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months

Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy