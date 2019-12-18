Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

Most polluting vehicles banned from driving in Rome on 19 and 20 December.

Rome has banned the most polluting vehicles from circulating within the city’s fascia verde or green belt (the area inside the GRA ring road) on 19 and 20 December, from 07.30 to 20.30, as part of anti-smog measures.

The restrictions affect two-, three- and four-wheel 2 and 4-stroke EURO 0 and EURO 1 vehicles, as well as EURO 2 petrol-driven vehicles.

The city says the measures are necessary to reduce high pollution levels which currently exceed the smog limit. 

