How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy

The oldest pharmacy in Rome dates to the 16th century.

Considered Rome's oldest pharmacy, the Spezieria di S. Maria della Scala is located on the first floor of the Convent of the Discalced Carmelites in the Trastevere neighbourhood.

Dating the to second half of the 16th century, the ancient Spezieria was originally established for the needs of the friars themselves, who grew medicinal plants in their monastery garden.

Pharmacy of the popes

At the end of the 17th century it was opened to all and gained such a reputation that its customers included princes, cardinals and even papal doctors, earning it the nickname "pharmacy of the popes."

The farmacia antica ceased serving its home-grown medicines in the 1950s, when the friars stopped growing their healing herbs and spices, and it closed its doors completely in 1978.

The pharmacy is still intact, however, and still contains its ancient medicines in glass jars.

Visits are strictly by appointment and can be made by calling tel. (0039) 065806233.

For full details and visiting information see city website.

General Info

Address Piazza della Scala, 23, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy

Piazza della Scala, 23, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73812
Previous article Naples detects rare new covid-19 variant never seen in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Doctors perform surgery on boy as piano played live in operating theatre
Health

Italy: Doctors perform surgery on boy as piano played live in operating theatre

Italy: Police use Lamborghini to transport kidney in record time
Health

Italy: Police use Lamborghini to transport kidney in record time

Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays
Health

Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head
Health

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant
Health

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation
Health

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'
Health

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'

A guide to the Italian Health care system and how it works
Health

A guide to the Italian Health care system and how it works

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause
Health

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic
Health

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case
Health

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome
Health

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome

Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists
Health

Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists

Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily
Health

Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily

English speaking doctors in Rome
Health

English speaking doctors in Rome