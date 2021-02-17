Naples detects rare new covid-19 variant never seen in Italy
First time the rare covid-19 variant has been detected in Italy.
A new, rare variant of the covid-19 virus has been detected in the southern Italian city of Naples, in the first known case in Italy of the "B. 1. 525" strain.
News of the strain was announced by the regional Campania government last night after it was identified by the Federico II University and the Pascale research institute in Naples.
So far they have been around 100 cases of the strain found around the world, including in Denmark, Nigeria, the UK and the US, reports Italian news agency ANSA.