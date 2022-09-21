Wanted: British men aged 20-30 for film in Puglia
British men aged 20-30 needed for Michael Winterbottom film. Short hair and no beards. 150 euros per day, accommodation and travel from Rome to Puglia included.
Price info 150 euros per day
