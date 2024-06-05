University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks candidates for a Residence Rector position. Master's degree and 2 years relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy at the time of application. Advanced proficiency in English and Italian. For additional information, click here: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/34683
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Residence Rector
Via Ostilia 15
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Early Childhood Teacher - Marymount International School
Operations Manager in the Hospitality Sector
Acorn International School Seeks English Language and Literature teacher for September start