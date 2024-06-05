26.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 05 June 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Residence Rector
Classifieds Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Residence Rector

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks candidates for a Residence Rector position. Master's degree and 2 years relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy at the time of application. Advanced proficiency in English and Italian. For additional information, click here: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/34683

General Info

Address Via Ostilia 15

View on Map

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Residence Rector

Via Ostilia 15

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Early Childhood Teacher - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Operations Manager in the Hospitality Sector

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks English Language and Literature teacher for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Math/Science teacher for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teachers for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Full Time One-to-One Learning Support Assistants - September 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -