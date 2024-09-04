30.4 C
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Assistant to Conferences and Events

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Notre Dame University in Rome seeks candidates for a part-time Assistant to Conferences and Events. University degree required. Experience in hospitality and event management. Click here to apply: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/35697

