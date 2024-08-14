26.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 15 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Travel AGENT Designer
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Travel AGENT Designer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

SEARCH FOR FULL TIME TRAVEL DESIGNER for Luxury Tour Operator

Knowledge of and well traveled: Italy (and France), with Exceptional computer skills: Macs, Microsoft Office suite. Detailed

38-40 hours a week

PAY is HOURLY/ No Benefits

Start: September 1

remote

General Info

Price info PAY is HOURLY/ No Benefits
Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks student support teachers (one-on-one aides) for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teacher's assistant for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Finance and Operations Manager at Marymount International School Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EUR SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED EARLY YEAR TEACHER AND PRIMARY SCIENCE TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

After school nanny/babysitter wanted for three English children - San Giovanni area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Private English Tutor English native speaking twin elementary children

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years Special Needs Assistants

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -