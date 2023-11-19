14.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Tour Coordinator - Front and Back Office

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are an incoming tour operator/travel agency, hiring front and back office staff. Applicant needs to be outgoing and hard working individual.

Main duties include

- managing bookings received from partners and OTA's

- customer service contacting customers via email and phone

- assist clients before the tour begins

- work with our tour guides to assign tours and schedules

Requirements

- high level of English

- strong computer skills

- good organisation

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

