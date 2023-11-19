Tour Coordinator - Front and Back Office

We are an incoming tour operator/travel agency, hiring front and back office staff. Applicant needs to be outgoing and hard working individual.
Main duties include
- managing bookings received from partners and OTA's
- customer service contacting customers via email and phone
- assist clients before the tour begins
- work with our tour guides to assign tours and schedules
Requirements
- high level of English
- strong computer skills
- good organisation
