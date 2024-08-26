33.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 26 August 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant
Classifieds Jobs vacant

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant who can work from the first week of October. Essential requisites: Excellent level of English, working knowledge of Italian, and flexible availability during the working week, incl. Saturdays. A genuine interest in English Literature, Collections care, and the ability to work in a shop will be considered a plus. Interviews will be held during the week commencing 16th September. Please send CV + Cover Letter (which will specify the above-mentioned requisites) by 15th September to: info@keats-shelley-house.org

Aur 724x450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Primary Class Teacher at B.I.G. British International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Creative English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Consulate General of Ireland, Milan is Hiring!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Assistant Partnerships Coordinator - Accent Global Learning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Welcoming Agent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Part-time Monitor - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Travel AGENT Designer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks student support teachers (one-on-one aides) for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -