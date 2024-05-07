20 C
Jobs vacant

The Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring – Office Manager

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Applications are invited for an Office Manager position at the Embassy of Ireland Rome.

The deadline for applications is 10 May 2024 at 17:30 (CET).

Sent via e-mail to embassyromerecruitment@dfa.ie

For the full job description and more information on how to apply, please see the link below.

Link: https://www.ireland.ie/en/italy/rome/about/job-opportunities/office-manager-vacancy/

