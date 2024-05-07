The Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring – Office Manager

Applications are invited for an Office Manager position at the Embassy of Ireland Rome.
The deadline for applications is 10 May 2024 at 17:30 (CET).
Sent via e-mail to embassyromerecruitment@dfa.ie
For the full job description and more information on how to apply, please see the link below.
Link: https://www.ireland.ie/en/italy/rome/about/job-opportunities/office-manager-vacancy/
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi
Budget Coordinator – Florence, Italy
Remote Customer Care Agent in TOURISM