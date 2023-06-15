23.7 C
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

TESTACCIO - Via N. Zabaglia - This ABSOLUTELY fantastic REMODELED apartment furnished with MODERN FURNITURE is in the HEART of TESTACCIO!! It is just steps away from all the restaurants, bakeries, clubs, and the NEW fresh fruit and vegetable (and more) market!! It is on the 3rd floor of a residential building with concierge service. The windows are DOUBLE-GLAZED so once you are in the flat, none of the hustle and bustle from below comes in. It is made up a foyer, large living and dinig area, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms (one with a walk-in closet), bathroom with shower and window and a balcony. From the balcony you can admire the beautiful church of St. Mary Liberator (Santa Maria Liberatrice). There is A/C, centralized heating (with gauges so you only pay for what you consume). AVAILABLE: 1st August 2023. Referenced individuals welcomed. References required. Individual contracts preferred, but will take into consideration company leases. Monthly rent: € 1900 + approx. € 110 condominium. For more information or appointments, call Bonnie Rose (American) at +393474009753 at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency or send email to: INFO@IMMOBILIAREZANNI.COM - Finder's Fee Applied.

General Info

Price info €1900 + expenses
Address Via Nicola Zabaglia, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 1
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 2
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 3
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 4
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 5
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 6
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 7
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 8
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 9
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 10
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 11
TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023 - image 12
View on Map

TESTACCIO - REMODELED 2-BEDROOM FURNISHED FLAT -1st August 2023

Via Nicola Zabaglia, Roma RM, Italia

