Classifieds Jobs vacant

Student Housing Coordinator Position at the Pantheon Institute

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pantheon Institute is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of Housing Coordinator. The Housing Coordinator is responsible for supervising, maintaining, and managing the Institute’s residential spaces. The position is a full-time role and entails a flexible schedule.

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application.

The compensation package may include onsite Institute housing in the Trastevere neighborhood.

Email your CV and Cover Letter (English or Italian) to segreteria@pantheon-institute.com with the Subject Heading “Application for the Student Housing Coordinator Position”.

