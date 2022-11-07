19.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Short term Maths teacher wanted at Southlands for an immediate start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Southlands British International School in Rome is looking for a short term Maths teacher for an immediate start. If you are interested in the position, please send your cover letter and CV to info@southlands.it.

General Info

Address Via Teleclide 40

View on Map

Short term Maths teacher wanted at Southlands for an immediate start

Via Teleclide 40

