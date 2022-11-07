Ambrit International School is seeking a full-time one-on-one aide student aide for a student in Middle School with behavioral management issues.
The position would be from November 2022 through June 21st, 2023. The candidate will be employed directly by the family.
The successful candidate must:
- have a proficient level of English and Italian.
- have experience with children with disabilities or diverse learning needs, including but not limited to a special education certification, ABA training or work experience.
- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.
Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
Seeking Student Aide for immediate start
Via Filippo Tajani 50
