Seeking native Hebrew, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, English and Nordic languages Speakers!!

Young, dynamic, fun, international company located in EUR area of Rome is seeking native Hebrew, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, English and Nordic languages Speakers for Multi-National IT/High-Tech accounts pre-sales and marketing activity. NO Selling.

Primary duties: Business development, support our Clients sales and marketing teams with prospecting, database enriching and lead qualification.

Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills. Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or mktg experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus! Good level of English is required.

Be part of our international team while enjoying competitive wages.

Must have all documents for work.

If you are self-motivated team player, positive and energetic, please apply on our Company web site:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73082
Previous article Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.

RELATED ARTICLES

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science
Jobs vacant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science

ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER PROFICIENCY LEVEL (bilingual)

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings
Jobs vacant

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings

British School Group
Jobs vacant

British School Group

Temporary Marketing and Business position
Jobs vacant

Temporary Marketing and Business position

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School
Jobs vacant

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School

Primary School Teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Mother tongue /perfectly bilingual Teachers
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue /perfectly bilingual Teachers

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring
Jobs vacant

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring

Online English teacher
Jobs vacant

Online English teacher

Seeking part time Caregiver
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time Caregiver

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul
Jobs vacant

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

Housekeeper
Jobs vacant

Housekeeper