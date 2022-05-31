Seeking Learning Support Teacher

Ambrit International School is seeking a qualified and experienced Learning Support teacher to support children with mild developmental/learning needs. The successful candidate must:

- be a mother tongue English speaker;

- hold a Diploma or Degree in the relevant field;

- understand SEN definitions and strategies.

- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.

Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

Via Filippo Tajani 50

