Ambrit International School is seeking a qualified and experienced Learning Support teacher to support children with mild developmental/learning needs. The successful candidate must:
- be a mother tongue English speaker;
- hold a Diploma or Degree in the relevant field;
- understand SEN definitions and strategies.
- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.
Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
View on Map
Seeking Learning Support Teacher
Via Filippo Tajani 50
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
English Language Yoga Retreat in Sicily!
INDULGE YOUR SENSES IN SICILY YOGA + WELLNESS RETREAT JULY 9-16, 2022 Join Laura Talafer and Rachel Zitin for an unforgettable week of yoga, wellness and nourishment at Danena, S...
Translations from English / French.
high profile italian translator, translations into italian, proofreading, italian lessons 3480744567 antonella. universityorbusinesstranslations@hotmail.com
massages(serious)on appointment),studio (close vatican museums)/hotel (city center) 3337441093 mask required
Prati district, face vatican museums, book for appointment, francesca, mask required 3337441093